NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South African Athletics

Semenya leads SA raid on Oslo

2017-06-14 22:25
Caster Semenya (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Middle-distance runner Caster Semenya lines up as the favourite in her specialist discipline on Thursday night, as she leads five South African athletes at the fifth leg of the IAAF Diamond League series in Oslo, Norway.

Semenya, the fastest woman in the world this year (1:56.61), will aim to extend her lead of the series when she turns out for the Women's 800m race.

She faces another full-strength field, again meeting the likes of Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi and Kenyan Margaret Wambui, who earned Olympic silver and bronze medals respectively last season behind the SA record holder.

Eager to build on a solid season, LJ van Zyl is listed among the entries in the Men's 400m Hurdles race. Having displayed consistent form this season, he will be eager to edge closer towards the sub-49 seconds barrier.

Van Zyl goes down into the blocks alongside the likes of American Kerron Clement the Olympic champion, Irish athlete Thomas Barr the World Student Games champion and Turkish star Yasmani Copello who is the European champion.

Sprinter Pieter Conradie, meanwhile, makes his Diamond League debut in the Men's 400m race.

Conradie is the second-fastest man this year in the line-up, holding a 45.15 Personal Best,with only African champion Baboloki Thebe of Botswana (44.89) having run quicker than the SA champion this season.

Five of the eight men in the field, however, have gone under 45 seconds in their careers, and Conradie could face a baptism of fire.

Rynardt van Rensburg and Henco Uys will compete in the 800m 'national' race on the pre-programme.

Schedule of SA athletes:

6.23pm - 800m 'national' men (Rynardt van Rensburg, Henco Uys)

8.03pm - 400m men (Pieter Conradie)

9.10pm - 800m women (Caster Semenya)

9.25pm - 400m hurdles (LJ van Zyl).

Read more on:    diamond league  |  caster semenya  |  athletics
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Sagan takes Swiss fifth stage, Caruso keeps lead

2017-06-14 18:41

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ackermann names 7 Boks in SA 'A' squad Du Preez to join dad, brothers at Sharks? Bosch not ready for Bok call ... yet Boks must extend Brendan 'Mr Fixit' Venter's role Proteas too 'macho' to handle pressure?
5 talking points: Boks v France, 1st Test Smith 'hurt' over Proteas' Champions Trophy exit Kepler questions AB's captaincy Benni McCarthy to be unveiled as new CT City coach Anderson climbs 19 places in latest rankings

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Patriotism aside, who do you feel deserved to win the 2017 Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 