NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South African Athletics

SA relay team prepare for Tokyo 2020 Games

2017-01-16 22:17
Wayde van Niekerk (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Athletics South Africa (ASA) has announced a 33-member national relay preparation squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

At the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, the South African athletic team did not partake in any track and field relay events - as they did not qualify.

However, the next Olympic Games in Tokyo will be different for ASA, as they revealed the latest part of its four-year plan in preparation for 2020.

The athletes in the squad, which include Olympic champions Wayde van Niekerk and Caster Semenya, will be given multiple opportunities to compete on the domestic circuit this season, including the new ASA One Hour Elite Comp series.

The progress of the squad will be monitored at the World Relays event in Bahamas in April, and again at the IAAF World Championships in London in August 2017.

"This preparation squad, along with the senior and junior squads previously announced, will play an important role in athlete preparation for major events over the next four years, and they will be regularly monitored and updated," said ASA president Aleck Skhosana.

"With the improvement we have seen in sprinting over the last few seasons, we will aim to ensure that we have full-strength teams possible competing at international level, in order to bring back glory for our country."

Women:

4x100m

Carina Horn, Alyssa Conley, Tebogo Mamathu, Tamzin Thomas, Wenda Nel, Cherese Jones, Maryke Brits, Madia Ehlers

4x400m

Caster Semenya, Justine Palframan, Wenda Nel, Zoe Engler, Jeanelle Griesel, Rorisang Ramonye, Soandri Meyer, Sonja van der Merwe

Men:

4x100m

Wayde van Niekerk, Akani Simbine, Henricho Bruintjies, Gift Leotlela, Emile Erasmus, Anaso Jobodwana, Clerance Monyai, Samkelo Sebela

4x400m

LJ van Zyl, Shaun de Jager, Jon Seeliger, Rantie Dikgale, Thapelo Phora, Barend Koekemoer, Pieter Conradie, Cornel Fredericks, Ashley Hlungwane

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Olympic champion Wilkie too fast for lifeguard's liking

2017-01-16 21:16

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Local caddie strikes it rich at SA Open Key changes for Stormers in 2017 Coetzee outlines plans in e-mail to SA Rugby WATCH: Frans Steyn red-carded for high tackle Comrades Marathon announces route change
CSA's biggest challenge in 2017 Fleck: Bok 'blueprint' won't dictate our style AB's Test future remains uncertain Olivier: It felt like 20 million people were watching WATCH: Frans Steyn red-carded for high tackle

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 