Presidential honour awaits Wayde van Niekerk

Cape Town - South African sprinter Wayde van Niekerk is set to receive a National Order award from President Jacob Zuma.

According to the recently published Government Gazette, Van Niekerk will be awarded with the Order of Ikhamanga.

He is the sole recipient for this award in the Category 1: Gold.

Van Niekerk made history at the 2016 Rio Olympics when he won a gold medal in the men’s 400m.

He broke American Michael Johnson's long-standing one-lap record, crossing the line in 43.03 seconds.

Meanwhile, the rowing quartet of Matthew Brittain, Sizwe Ndlovu, John Smith and James Thompson - who won gold in the men’s lightweight coxless four event at the 2012 London Olympics - will also be rewarded for their achievements in the Category II: Silver.

