NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South African Athletics

PICS: Caster ties the knot

2017-01-07 17:23
Caster Semenya (Supplied)
Related Links

Cape Town -  Star South African 800m athlete Caster Semenya and long-time partner, Violet Raseboya have officially tied the knot.

Semenya and Raseboya were the toast of Twitter on Saturday afternoon with pics of their wedding ceremony flooding social media.

Semenya first shot to stardom in 2009 when she won gold in the women's 800m at the IAAF's World Championships in Berlin, before being controversially subjected to gender testing. 

She was cleared and won the silver medal at the 2011 World Championship in Daegu as well as silver at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. 

In April 2016, a part of her preparation for the Rio Olympics, Semenya become the first person to claim the 400m, 800m and 1500m titles at the South African National Championships.

In August, she cruised to the 800m gold medal in Rio in a time of 1:55.28, a personal best as well as a national record.

On Saturday however, she had other reasons to celebrate!

Read more on:    caster ­semen­ya  |  athletics
NEXT ON SPORT24X

4 years on, Burry Stander's mother still mourns

2017-01-06 13:58

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Faf: Abbott's departure a 'red flag' Domingo: Kolpak deals can be a good thing Wiese next to ditch SA for Kolpak deal? Domingo launches scathing attack on Rossouw No Toulon deal for Bok wing Hendricks
Proteas v Oz Test itinerary announced Hash’s 100th: celebration, plus scrutiny Rabada: It would be sad to see Abbott go Tributes flood in for 'troubled' Westner Rabada: Amla is not a robot

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 