Nel to fly SA flag at Diamond League finale

Johannesburg - Hurdler Wenda Nel will carry the South African flag at the 14th and final leg of the IAAF Diamond League series in Brussels, Belgium on Friday evening.

Nel, who recently reached the semi-finals of her specialist event at the IAAF World Championships in London, is up against a quality field in the women's one-lap race over the barriers.

The 400m hurdles line-up, which includes five athletes who have run under 54 seconds in their careers, features the likes of Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad of the United States, former world champion Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic and European champion Sara Petersen of Denmark.

The only South African athlete in the start lists, Nel will go into the blocks at 20:03.

