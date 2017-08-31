NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South African Athletics

Nel to fly SA flag at Diamond League finale

2017-08-31 14:34
Wenda Nel (Getty Images)
Related Links

Johannesburg - Hurdler Wenda Nel will carry the South African flag at the 14th and final leg of the IAAF Diamond League series in Brussels, Belgium on Friday evening. 

Nel, who recently reached the semi-finals of her specialist event at the IAAF World Championships in London, is up against a quality field in the women's one-lap race over the barriers. 

The 400m hurdles line-up, which includes five athletes who have run under 54 seconds in their careers, features the likes of Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad of the United States, former world champion Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic and European champion Sara Petersen of Denmark.

The only South African athlete in the start lists, Nel will go into the blocks at 20:03.

Read more on:    iaaf diamond league  |  wenda nel  |  athletics
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Man held over world 800m champion assault

2017-08-31 14:30

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kaizer Chiefs confirm shock death of goalkeeping coach Kolisi should be next Bok captain - Gary Gold Twitter reacts to Proteas new coach, Ottis Gibson Aussie 'prima donnas' humbled by Bangladesh Mitchell makes wholesale changes to Bulls team
Anderson has shot at deep US Open run So who aids Gibson on SA’s ‘bridge’? Why Cycle Tour isn’t shifted on calendar Kings name side for PRO14 opener v Scarlets Cheetahs name side for PRO14 debut match

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Patriotism aside, who do you feel deserved to win the 2017 Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 