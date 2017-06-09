Nel hurdles to podium finish in Rome

Cape Town - South Africa's Wenda Nel came third in the women's 400m hurdles on Thursday at the fourth leg of the IAAF Diamond League series in Rome, Italy.

Running in lane six, Nel stopped the clock in a season's best time of 54.58.

Jamaica's Janieve Russell (54.14) took victory with Denmark's Sara Petersen finishing second in 54.35.

At a European Permit Meeting in Prague on Monday, Nel qualified for the IAAF World Championships in London in August.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Dominique Scott-Efurd finished 13th in the 5 000m a personal best time of 15:20.10, as Kenya's Hellen Obiri stopped the clock with a season best time of 14:18.37 in taking victory.

Women's 400 m hurdles results:

1. Janieve Russell (JAM) 54.14

2. Sara Petersen (DEN) 54.35

3. Wenda Nel (RSA) 54.58

4. Zuzana Hejnová (CZE) 55.27

5. Jaide Stepter (USA) 55.62

6. Adekoya Kemi (NGR) 55.63

7. Yadisleidis Pedroso (CUB) 55.70

8. Marzia Caravelli (ITA) 55.83

Women's 5 000 m results:



1. Hellen Onsando Obiri (KEN) 14:18.37



2. Agnes Jebet Tirop (KEN) 14:33.09



3. Letesenbet Gidey (ETH) 14:33.32



4. Yasemin Can (TUR) 14:36.82



5. Etenesh Diro (ETH) 14:40.29



6. Genzebe Dibaba (ETH) 14:41.55



7. Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (KEN) 14:43.89



8. Irene Chepet Cheptai (KEN) 14:47.11

Others

13. Dominique Scott-Efurd (RSA) 15:20.10

