Mthembu claims second Comrades win

Cape Town - Bongmusa Mthembu of South Africa has won the 2017 Comrades Marathon, completing the 'up' run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg in 5:35:34.

He was followed home by Hatiwande Nyamande from Zimbabwe (5:38.48) and Gift Kelehe, also from South Africa (5:41.48).

Mthembu won the race in 2014 and finished third in 2016.

He also took silver at the World 100km World Championship in Spain last year where he beat Bruce Fordyce's long standing record by almost a minute.

Although he set an strong pace throughout, Mthembu was unable to beat the 'up' run record of 5:24:49 which was set in 2008 by Russian, Leonid Shvetsov.

Camille Herron from the USA won the ladies title in a time of 6:27:35.

She was followed home by Alexandra Morozova in second while SA’s Charne Bosman came third.

