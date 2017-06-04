NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South African Athletics

Mthembu claims second Comrades win

2017-06-04 12:10
Bongmusa Mthembu (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Bongmusa Mthembu of South Africa has won the 2017 Comrades Marathon, completing the 'up' run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg in 5:35:34.

He was followed home by Hatiwande Nyamande from Zimbabwe (5:38.48) and Gift Kelehe, also from South Africa (5:41.48).

Mthembu won the race in 2014 and finished third in 2016.

He also took silver at the World 100km World Championship in Spain last year where he beat Bruce Fordyce's long standing record by almost a minute.

Although he set an strong pace throughout, Mthembu was unable to beat the 'up' run record of 5:24:49 which was set in 2008 by Russian, Leonid Shvetsov.

Camille Herron from the USA won the  ladies title in a time of 6:27:35.

She was followed home by Alexandra Morozova in second while SA’s Charne Bosman came third.

CONGRATS #BongmusaMthembu Comrades Marathon 2017 WINNER! #Zinikele: It takes all of YOU! Proudly South African! #Comrades2017 ??????? pic.twitter.com/NUrhB9TBhL

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Vacancies will add punch to divisions

2017-06-04 06:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Other live scores | View video clips
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Tahir stars as Proteas thrash Sri Lanka Proteas: Elgar’s dazzling sideshow Amla joins ANOTHER exclusive club Boks gather power Mthembu claims second Comrades win
Loftus expecting 40 000 for Boks v France Dash-cam video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest released Bafana drop to 65th in world rankings Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim Serena quashes baby's gender rumours

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Patriotism aside, who do you feel deserved to win the 2017 Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 