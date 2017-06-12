NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South African Athletics

Manyonga leaps to win in Hengelo

2017-06-12 12:55
Luvo Manyonga (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Long jump star Luvo Manyonga fell three centimetres shy of his own national record at the IAAF World Challenge in Hengelo, Netherlands.

Manyonga launched a leap of 8.62m with his final attempt to win the men's long jump on Sunday.

Ruswahl Samaai, ranked second behind his compatriot in the 2017 global list, took second place with a leap of 8.34m.

Former African champion Zarck Visser settled for sixth place with a 7.88m effort.

While Antonio Alkana was well outside the SA 110m hurdles record of 13.11, he clocked in Prague six days earlier, he won a tight battle in 13.47, just 0.02 ahead of French athlete Aurel Manga.

Sprinter Anaso Jobodwana finished second in the men's 200m sprint in 20.62, taking 0.07 off his season's best, and Carina Horn was third in the women's 100m race in 11.35.

Jo-Ane van Dyk, a silver medallist at last year's World Junior Championships in Bydgoszcz, finished sixth in the women's javelin throw after producing a best heave of 54.33m.

At the Lahti Games in Finland on Friday night, javelin throw star Sunette Viljoen, sprinter Emile Erasmus and long jumper Khotso Mokoena had all secured victories.

Viljoen won with a best heave of 62.18m, more than three metres ahead of her nearest challenge, as the Olympic silver medallist opened her European campaign with a solid performance.

Erasmus took the men's 100m dash in 10.35, edging out Zambian teenager Sydney Siame by 0.04, while Mokoena delivered a best effort of 7.86m to win the single-leap discipline 27cm clear of his nearest opponent.

Claudia Heunis finished fourth in the women's 100m hurdles race in 13.54.

Meanwhile, Wayde van Niekerk smashed the national 200m record at the Racers Grand Prix Meeting in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday night.

READ: Van Niekerk breaks SA 200m record in Jamaica

The 400m world record holder clocked 19.84 over the half-lap distance, with fellow speedster Akani Simbine taking second place in the 100m event earlier in the evening, crossing the line in 10.00.

"We are happy with the weekend performances and encourage all athletes to stay focussed and keep pushing themselves.

"The build up to the IAAF World Champs is already indicative of a tough contest when the world descends on England in August," said Aleck Skhosana, the President of Athletics South Africa.

*The national record is subject to a standard ratification process.

Retiring Bolt the 'Ali of Athletics' - Coe

2017-06-12 08:47

