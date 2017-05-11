NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South African Athletics

Manyonga leads SA at Shanghai Diamond League

2017-05-11 09:52
Luvo Manyonga wins silver (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - In-form Rio Olympic silver medallist Luvo Manyonga will lead a four-man South African contingent at the second leg of the IAAF Diamond League series in Shanghai, China on Saturday. 

Manyonga, who set a national record of 8.65m to win the national title in Potchefstroom last month, will be joined in the long jump by fellow former Olympic silver medallist Khotso Mokoena, who leaped 8.05m at an indoor meeting in Karlsruhe in February.

African champion Ruswahl Samaai, who set a personal best of 8.49m at the recent SA Senior Championships to settle in second place in the 2017 world rankings, is also contesting the same event. 

They will be up against a field including American Jeff Henderson, who edged out Manyonga by one centimetre to win the Olympic title in Rio last year, and Australian Fabrice Lapierre, the World Championships silver medallist in Beijing two years ago. 

National record holder LJ van Zyl, meanwhile, will line up in the men's 400m hurdles. 

Van Zyl, who was third at the Diamond League season opener in Doha last week, is up against the likes of Olympic champion Kerron Clement of the United States, and Kenyan world champion Nicholas Bett. 

Schedule of SA athletes (SA times):

13:03 - LJ van Zyl (men's 400m hurdles)

13:27 - Luvo Manyonga, Ruswahl Samaai, Khotso Mokoena (men's long jump)

NEXT ON SPORT24X

No love lost with Quintana, says Nibali

2017-05-10 20:28

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
The RWC 2019 gods have smiled on the Boks! Springboks draw All Blacks at RWC 2019! Bok centre's emotional journey to the top Lord's to pay tribute to Kallis Super Rugby: Weekend teams
Proteas head home from IPL to prep for England Bok RWC draw: Too early to shiver! Bookies no believers in Boks' RWC 2019 chances Specman set for Blitzboks milestone World Rugby raises Test eligibility to five years

Latest Multimedia

Beyond the River: How a friendship turned to gold
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Patriotism aside, who do you feel deserved to win the 2017 Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 