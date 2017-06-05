Junior, youth SA athletics teams announced

Cape Town - Athletics
South Africa (ASA) has announced the names of the athletes who will represent the
country at junior and youth level at upcoming international
events.
The
14-member junior squad, which is made up of nine boys and five girls, will fly the
South African flag at the CAA African Junior Championships in Tlemcen, Algeria
later this month.
Eleven
youth athletes, eight boys and three girls will be heading to Nairobi, Kenya
next month for the IAAF World
Youth Championships.
ASA president Aleck Skhosana congratulated the
youngsters on their selection and wished them well at their respective
meets.
“Congratulations to all athletes
for being selected to represent your country at the highest level! We wish both
teams the best of luck. These may be small teams, but they are both strong, and
we believe these athletes will be able to carry the SA flag with pride,” said
Skhosana.
The CAA African Junior Championships will take place from June 29 to July, 2, while the IAAF World Youth Championships is
scheduled for July 12-16.
Teams:
CAA African Junior
Championships
Clarence Munyai, Mthembu
Monareng, George Kusche, Kayle Bligaut, Patrick Duvenhage, Carel Haasbroek, Werna
Vissar, Hernu van Vuuren, Werner Dames, Simoney Weitsz, Taylon Beildt, Yvonne
Robson, Janna Steinman, Yolandi Stander
IAAF World
Youth Championships
Retsheiditswe Mlenga,
Tshenolo Lemao, Julian Bogner, Sokwakhana Zazini, Breyten Poole, Valco van Wyk,
Brandon Morne, Joshua Maas, Zeney van der Walt, Gontse Morake, Tharina van
der Walt