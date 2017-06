Cape Town - World renowned ultra-distance legend, South Africa's Bruce Fordyce, has been attacked and assaulted while on a Friday morning run.

According to Fordyce's friend Ray de Vries, the nine-time Comrades winner was attacked for his "shoes and watch by armed robbers".

On a lighter note, according to Fordyce's daughter Cara, the 61-year-old is reported to have made his way home following the attack, put on new shoes and completed his run.