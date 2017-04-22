NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Caster completes 400m/800m title double

2017-04-22 16:36
Caster Semenya (Getty)
Garrin Lambley - Sport24 Editor

Cape Town - South African track queen Caster Semenya completed a 400m / 800m double at the SA senior athletics championships in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

Semenya won the 400m in a time of 51.60, finishing ahead of Justine Palframan (52.57) and Sonja van Tonder (54.66).

Semenya then returned to the track to win her favoured 800m title in 2:01:03, comfortably ahead of runner-up Gena Lofstrand (2:03:32) and Anuscha Nice (2:05:88).

After initially finishing second in the women's 800m at the 2012 London Olympics, Semenya was upgraded to the gold medal position when Russian Mariya Savinova was disqualified for a series of doping violations.

Semenya went on to defend her 800m title at last year's Rio Olympics.

Read more on:    caster semenya  |  athletics
