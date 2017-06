Cape Town - Caster Semenya has won the 800m event at the Oslo Diamond League event and continued her impressive season.

Semenya stopped the clock in 1:57.59 and led five athletics under the 2 minute barrier.

She was followed home by Francine Niyonsaba (1:58:18) in second and Margaret Wambui (1:59:17) who finished third.

Semenya's time was not faster that her season's best which stands at 1:56:61.