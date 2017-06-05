NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South African Athletics

Bongmusa Mthembu: From bricklayer to Comrades glory

2017-06-05 07:52
Bongmusa Mthembu (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Carl Peters - Witness sports editor

Durban - Bongmusa Mthembu was once a casual bricklayer in Pietermaritzburg, but now he is the most successful KwaZulu-Natal athlete in recent Comrades Marathon history.

The 33-year-old professional runner from Bulwer took his second Comrades title at a warm Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg in the same comfortable fashion in which he reached glory in the ‘down run’ in Durban in 2014.

His winning time over the 86.73km on Sunday was 5:35:34, with Zimbabwe’s Hatiwande Nyamande taking second place in 5:38:48 and 2015 ‘up run’ champion Gift Kelehe third in 5:41:48.

Mthembu had a tough ‘up run’ in 2015 and finished 17th, but bounced back to take third place last year.

He was competing in his 12th Comrades in the colours of Arthur Ford Club yesterday and, aside from the collection of Comrades gold medals he has put together since entering the event for the first time in 2006, he finished second in the World 100km Championships in Spain last year.

At that event Mthembu became the first South African man in 23 years to step on the podium by cutting 62 seconds off a 27-year-old national record held by nine-time Comrades king Bruce Fordyce.

“I was born in Bulwer in the rural area not far from Pietermaritzburg. I started running at school like every child in public school,” Mthembu said on his internet profile linked to the 32Gi endurance supplement.

“After Matric, I left Bulwer for PMB for greener postures, only to find it was hard to get a job. I got hired as a bricklayer at that time and I was training just to keep my body healthy.

“In 2004 I started to enter same of the races, then in 2005 I won the Maritzburg Marathon without good training. That was when I started thinking about taking part in the Comrades Marathon, but in my mind I already had the dream of winning Comrades one day.”

That dream has been realised more than once, proving that Mthembu has legs of gold.

Read more on:    comrades  |  bongmusa mthembu  |  athletics
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Van Niekerk wins 200m in Boston

2017-06-05 06:37

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mthembu claims second Comrades win Boks gather power Proteas: Same again at Edgbaston? Van Niekerk wins 200m in Boston Tearful Muguruza laments French Open crowd's 'lack of respect'
Loftus expecting 40 000 for Boks v France Dash-cam video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest released Bafana drop to 65th in world rankings Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim Serena quashes baby's gender rumours

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Patriotism aside, who do you feel deserved to win the 2017 Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 