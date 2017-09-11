NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South African Athletics

ASA congratulate Simbine

2017-09-11 19:48
Akani Simbine (Beeld)
Related Links

Cape Town - Athletics South Africa has congratulated elite athlete and national 100m record holder, Akani Simbine on his graduation with a Bachelor of Information Science degree from the University of Pretoria last Friday.

“We applaud Akani for his great academic achievement and we take note of the difficult challenge of managing his time as an elite athlete and as a university student,” said Aleck Skhosana, the President of ASA.

“His commitment and achievement is also an important example to others that education is essential as it offers life after athletics as sport has a lifespan.

“We also congratulate his parents and his coaches including the support staff, for making it possible to juggle his sport and books with equal commitment.”

The 23-year old Akani was a finalist at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Jainero, Brazil and 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, England where he finished a credible fifth position, respectively.

Read more on:    athletics sa  |  akani simbine  |  athletics
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Praise but little fanfare for double champ Froome

39 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Other live scores | View video clips
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Kevin Anderson v Rafael Nadal 5 talking points: Wallabies v Boks Mallett: Jantjies errors proved costly Lambie set to leave SA for France Gutted yet pleased, Anderson hopes to build on loss
5 talking points: Wallabies v Boks All Blacks in Albany 'must-win' for Boks GALLERY: Anderson's history-making US Open journey Bok draw underwhelming or a sign of progress? WRAP: English Premiership

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Patriotism aside, who do you feel deserved to win the 2017 Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 