International Athletics

Van Niekerk wins 200m in Boston

2017-06-05 06:37
Wayde Van Niekerk (Gallo)
Boston - South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk and Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas each captured their 200m races on the second day of a track and field event in Boston on Sunday. 

The 24-year-old Van Niekerk, who is the reigning world and Olympic champion in the 400m, clocked a winning time of 19.84 on a temporary built track to beat runner-up BeeJay Lee (20.17) at the Boston Boost Games. 

Because the competition was run on a straight line instead of the traditional curved track and field surface the time will not be listed in 2017 International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) records. 

"I still have a lot of work ahead of me," said Van Niekerk who will run the 200m next weekend in Kingston, Jamaica.

"But it is a positive result." 

The reigning Olympic champion in the 400m, Miller-Uibo, won the women's 200m with a time of 21.76.

She beat the American Natasha Hastings (22.50) and Kimberlyn Duncan (22.81).

Miller-Uibo's time was also boosted because the race was run in a straight line.

