Thompson, Blake win 100m at Jamaican championships

2017-06-24 17:41
Elaine Thompson (Getty Images)
Kingston - Elaine Thompson lowered her world-leading time in the 100m at the Jamaican Track and Field Championships on Friday, while former world champ Yohan Blake roared to his fastest time in five years.

Thompson clocked a 10.71 to win the women's 100m and Blake did likewise in the men's 100m with a blazing time of 9.90.

On a cool evening at Kingston's iconic National Stadium, the two provided the star power with the absence of Jamaican Olympic heroes Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Blake is making a comeback after several years on the sidelines with injuries. His time was his fastest since 2012 when he ran 9.69 in Lausanne.

Julian Forte was second in 10.04 after running a career best 9.99 in the semi-finals, while Senoj-Jay Givans booked his first spot on a senior national team by placing third in 10.05.

Blake said he has been encouraged by his training partner Bolt.

"Every time I run, I am getting better and better and I just want to maintain this form going into the World Championships. Every day Usain encourages me at training," he said.

Asked if there was any athlete that he feared on the track Blake said, "there is no one to fear, I train with the fastest man ever; what's there to fear? I feel really good, and I am confident again and riding this wave of euphoria."

He admitted however that it was difficult to get back to this level of fitness and confidence after a series of injuries.

"I was mentally scarred but my management team worked hard with me and look here we are."

Thompson just missed equaling her personal best as she lowered her time form the 10.78. She streaked away from the field with the veteran Simone Facey taking second in 11.04 and Jura Levy third in 11.06.

The Olympic Games double sprint champion will not run the 200m which starts on Saturday.

She said things went according to plan, and that she had hoped to get through the round as easily as possible "and just take it from there."

Rhonda Whyte created the biggest upset of the evening as she stormed over the last three hurdles to win the 400m hurdles in a career best time of 54.29.

There were no major surprises in the men's and women's 400m first round heats with all the top guns advancing to Saturday's semi-finals.

Kellion Knibb broke the national record in the women's discus throw for the third time this year after she threw 62.73m on her second attempt of the contest.

Read more on:    jamaica  |  yohan blake  |  elaine thompson  |  athletics
