NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Athletics

Sub 2-hour marathon nearly man Kipchoge out of World Championships

2017-05-24 07:48
Eliud Kipchoge (AFP)
Related Links

Nairobi - Kenyan athletics selectors have been forced into wholesale changes to the marathon team for the August 4-13 IAAF World Athletics Championships in London following the withdraw of four top runners including Olympic men's champion Eliud Kipchoge.

Kipchoge, who narrowly missed out on becoming the first athlete to run a sub-two hour marathon last month, said he needed to rest after the gruelling record attempt in Monza, Italy.

He is joined on the withdrawal list by former world record holder Wilson Kipsang, who failed to win nomination for a parliamentary seat last month and is believed to be eyeing a shot at the Berlin marathon title in September.

Other athletes who have backed out for consideration include three-time London marathon women's winner Mary Keitany and former world half-marathon record holder Florence Kiplagat.

In their absence, the selectors have named two-time women's world champion Edna Kiplagat and Daniel Wanjiru, the reigning London marathon men's champion, to spearhead the nine-member team which is expected to start preparations for the worlds in early June.

The husband-and-wife duo of Paul Lonyangata and Purity Rionoripo, who won the men and women's titles at the Paris marathon in April, have been named as reserves.

Kenya marathon team for London world championships:

Men

Geoffrey Kirui, Daniel Wanjiru, Gedion Kipketer, Paul Lonyangata (reserve)

Women

Edna Kiplagat, Helah Kiprop, Flomena Cheyech, Valentine Kipketer, Purity Rionoripo (reserves)

Read more on:    eliud kipchoge  |  athletics
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Four climbers found dead on Everest

54 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Coetzee names Bok squad for France series Number of Boks named in SA 'A' squad Pierre Spies shown the door at Montpellier Coetzee: Why Whiteley is my captain Frans Steyn named in BaaBaas squad
Coetzee names Bok squad for France series Bafana's forgotten man How the Proteas fared at the IPL Proteas: Dogfight starts for seam spots O.J. Simpson in line for early prison release

Latest Multimedia

Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Patriotism aside, who do you feel deserved to win the 2017 Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 