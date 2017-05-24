Sub 2-hour marathon nearly man Kipchoge out of World Championships

Nairobi - Kenyan
athletics selectors have been forced into wholesale changes to the
marathon team for the August 4-13 IAAF World Athletics Championships in
London following the withdraw of four top runners including Olympic
men's champion Eliud Kipchoge.
Kipchoge, who narrowly missed out on becoming the first athlete to
run a sub-two hour marathon last month, said he needed to rest after the
gruelling record attempt in Monza, Italy.
He is joined on the withdrawal list by former world record holder
Wilson Kipsang, who failed to win nomination for a parliamentary seat
last month and is believed to be eyeing a shot at the Berlin marathon
title in September.
Other athletes who have backed out for consideration include
three-time London marathon women's winner Mary Keitany and former world
half-marathon record holder Florence Kiplagat.
In their absence, the selectors have named two-time women's world
champion Edna Kiplagat and Daniel Wanjiru, the reigning London marathon
men's champion, to spearhead the nine-member team which is expected to
start preparations for the worlds in early June.
The husband-and-wife duo of Paul Lonyangata and Purity Rionoripo, who
won the men and women's titles at the Paris marathon in April, have
been named as reserves.
Kenya marathon team for London world championships:
Men
Geoffrey Kirui, Daniel Wanjiru, Gedion Kipketer, Paul Lonyangata (reserve)
Women
Edna Kiplagat, Helah Kiprop, Flomena Cheyech, Valentine Kipketer, Purity Rionoripo (reserves)