PICS: Wayde meets #SaltBae

2017-02-15 10:01
Cape Town - Olympic gold medallist Wayde van Niekerk was loving his time at the Laureus Sports Awards in Monaco on Tuesday.

The South African posted various snaps on Instagram, as he hung out with some of the best in the sporting world.

One in particular was when he met internet sensation Nusret Gökçe also known as #SaltBae.

The Turkish chef broke the internet in the beginning of the year with his unorthodox method of seasoning a meal and Van Niekerk couldn't help but take a picture with the chef saying: "We all need some spice in our lives..."

Van Niekerk, nominated in the 'Breakthrough of the Year' category, lost out to reigning F1 world champion Nico Rosberg for the award.

However, despite losing out on the award, Van Niekerk had a night to remember by meeting Leicester City's manager Claudio Ranieri, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and former Brazilian footballer Cafu.

Other South Africans in attendance included Princess of Monaco Charlene Wittstock, Olympian swimmer Ryk Neethling, nine-time major champion Gary Player and Springbok wing Bryan Habana.

Habana also captured a video of #SaltBae seasoning his meal at the Laureus Awards show.

We all need some spice in our lives... ?? #laureusawards

A post shared by Wayde van Niekerk (@waydedreamer) on

Wayde made me laugh so ugly.... And look at SaltBae

A post shared by Chesney Campbell (@chesney_campbell) on

Bolt: Wayde deserved Laureus award

2017-02-15 06:53

