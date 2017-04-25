NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Ouch! Williams faces losing SIX toenails

2017-04-25 08:19
Cape Town - Former Wales wing Shane Williams faces losing up to SIX toenails after a painful London Marathon.

According to the WalesOnline website, Williams, 40, took to his Instagram account following Sunday's 42.2km run, confirming he'd "really struggled this year but managed to finish".

Williams, Wales' most-capped wing and leading all-time try scorer, crossed the line in "around four hours", some 25 minutes slower than last year.

"There are about six toenails which I don't think are going to be there much longer," he said.

"I like to wear my trainers tight and so basically it was caused by all the rubbing at the front of the shoes.

Williams, the 2008 IRB World Player of the Year, played 87 Tests for Wales and represented the British & Irish Lions on four occasions, scoring 58 and two tries, respectively.

#virginlondonmarathon2017 feet!! ?? Really struggled this year but managed to finish #velindre

A post shared by Shane Williams (@shanemwilliams) on

