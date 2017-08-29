NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Athletics

Olympic runner found dead in pool

2017-08-29 11:42
David Torrence and Mo Farah (Getty Images)
Scottsdale - Police in Arizona say Olympic middle-distance runner David Torrence has died after being pulled from a swimming pool at a condominium complex.

Police say the 31-year-old Torrence, who represented Peru at the 2016 Summer Olympics, came to Scottsdale a few weeks ago to train.

Staff members at the Centre Court Condominiums in Scottsdale called 911 about 07:30 on Monday after seeing a man at the bottom of the pool.

City firefighters say Torrence was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the death, but say there are no obvious signs of foul play.

The cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

Torrence was born in Japan but raised in California and ran track at Cal-Berkeley.

Read more on:    david torrence  |  athletics
