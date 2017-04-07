NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Athletics

Olympic marathon champ fails drugs test

2017-04-07 07:36
Jemima Sumgong (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Defending Olympic and London marathon champion Jemima Sumgong failed a drug test, the IAAF has confirmed.

The BBC quoted the sport's governing body as saying Sumgong tested positive for EPO during a surprise test in Kenya.

Sumgong was the points leader in the World Marathon Majors series and was in line to receive a $250 000 bonus when the two-year cycle is completed in Boston on April 17.

The series said it won't name a women's winner until doping officials have resolved her case.

WMM general manager Tim Hadzima said the series is distressed to learn of the reports but that, "if true, they indicate that we are gaining ground in our long-standing fight against doping."

The World Marathon Majors awards prizes to runners with the top finishes over six of the most prestigious annual marathons, plus the Olympics and world championships.

Read more on:    iaaf  |  jemima sumgong  |  athletics
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Solo win for Roglic, De la Cruz in yellow

2017-04-06 18:33

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Super Rugby: Weekend teams All Blacks take note of Div’s 'weakness' comments De Lange: I’m done with international cricket Two changes to Stormers starting XV Losing SA teams in Super Rugby would be a 'disaster'
5 players will fly the SA flag at Augusta Coetzee: De Villiers comments 'not ideal' Grace not feeling any 'major pressure' Petition launched to save Cheetahs Overseas skipper a possibility for Boks

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane goes with his heart ... Stormers to beat Chiefs!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Patriotism aside, who do you feel deserved to win the 2017 Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 