International Athletics

Murray edged by seconds in Gold Coast triathlon

2017-04-08 10:11
Gold Coast - Andrea Hewitt of New Zealand won Saturday's ITU World Triathlon Series race, finishing four seconds ahead of Australian Ashleigh Gentle for her second win in two races on the elite series.

Hewitt, who won the Abu Dhabi race in early March, finished the Olympic distance of a 1.5km swim, 40km cycle and 10km run in 58 minutes, 3 seconds.

Juri Ide of Japan was third in 58:12, five seconds behind Gentle.

Americans finished fourth and fifth, with Katie Zaferes crossing the line in 58:20 and Renne Tomlin one second behind.

The win came a week after Hewitt celebrated her 35th birthday, making her one of the oldest women on the start list.

"Age is just a number isn't it? It just all comes down to the training," Hewitt said.

"Today my swim and bike wasn't up there, but then I had the legs on the run so that is just how triathlon goes."

Spain's Mario Mola won the later men's race in 52:35, with two of his countrymen finishing third and fourth.

South Africa's Richard Murray was four seconds behind Mola in second. Fernando Alarza was third in 52.44, followed by Javier Gomez, seven second behind.

The series continues on May 13 at Yokohama, Japan, the third of nine World Triathlon Series races this year.

Read more on:    richard murray  |  triathlon
