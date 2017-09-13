NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Athletics

Kipchoge the man to beat in Berlin

2017-09-13 22:35
Eliud Kipchoge (Getty Images)
Nairobi - Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge claimed on Wednesday to be the man to beat at this month's Berlin marathon as he aims to set a new world record.

The 32-year-old Kenyan will line up against compatriot and former world record holder Wilson Kipsang and Ethiopian great Kenenisa Bekele in one of the most competitive fields in recent years.

The race on September 24 is over a flat course where six world records have been broken in the last decade.

"I expect a stiff competition from the two guys. All three of us are at the top of our game right now, but at the end of the race there will be only one winner," Kipchoge told AFP ahead of the Berlin race.

He said he intends to beat the current world record of 2:02:57 set in Berlin three years ago by fellow Kenyan, Dennis Kimetto.

Four months ago Kipchoge came agonisingly close to running the first sub two-hour marathon during a Nike-sponsored event at Monza, Italy, missing the historic record by 25 seconds in a race not recognised by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

