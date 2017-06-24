Kenya London squad loaded with champions

Nairobi - Two-time World and Olympic 800m champion David Rudisha was among a host of Kenyan champions included in the squad to defend the world title at the London championships in August.

Rudisha is one of the seven gold medallists from the Beijing world championships two years and was exempted from competing at the two-day Kenyan national trials which ended on Saturday.

Rudisha will compete in London alongside the men's 800m race winner Emmanuel Korir. The United States-based Korir clocked 1:43.86 in only his second race in Kenya.

Kenya squad:

Men

200m: Mark Otieno

400m: Raymond Kibet

400m Hurdles: Nicholas Bett

800m: Emmanuel Korir, Kipyegon Bett, Ferguson Rotich, David Rudisha

1500m: Ronald Kwemoi, Timothy Cheruiyot, Elijah Manangoi, Asbel Kiprop

3000m SC: Conseslus Kipruto, Brimin Kipruto, Jairus Birech, Ezekiel Kemboi

5000m: Cyrus Ruto, Davies Kiplagat

10000m: Geoffrey Kamworor, Bedan Karoki, Paul Tanui

20km walk: Samuel Gathimba, Simon Wachira

Marathon: Geoffrey Kirui, Daniel Wanjiru, Daniel Kipketer

Javelin: Julius Yego

Triple Jump: Elijah Kimitei

Women

400m: Maximilla Imali

800m: Margaret Nyairera, Eunice Sum, Emily Cherotich

1500m: Faith hepngetich Kipyegon, Winnie Chebet

3000m SC: Celliphine Chespol, Beatrice Chepkoech, Purity Kirui, Hyvin Kiyeng

5000m: Hellen Obiri, Margaret Chelimo

10000m: Agnes Tirop, Irene Cheptai, Alice Aprot

20km walk: Grace Wanjiru

Marathon: Edna Kiplagat, Helah Kiprop, Florence Cheyech