Kenya London squad loaded with champions

Nairobi - Two-time World and Olympic 800m champion David Rudisha was among a host of Kenyan champions included in the squad to defend the world title at the London championships in August.
Rudisha is one of the seven gold medallists from the Beijing world championships two years and was exempted from competing at the two-day Kenyan national trials which ended on Saturday.
Rudisha will compete in London alongside the men's 800m race winner Emmanuel Korir. The United States-based Korir clocked 1:43.86 in only his second race in Kenya.
Kenya squad:
Men
200m: Mark Otieno
400m: Raymond Kibet
400m Hurdles: Nicholas Bett
800m: Emmanuel Korir, Kipyegon Bett, Ferguson Rotich, David Rudisha
1500m: Ronald Kwemoi, Timothy Cheruiyot, Elijah Manangoi, Asbel Kiprop
3000m SC: Conseslus Kipruto, Brimin Kipruto, Jairus Birech, Ezekiel Kemboi
5000m: Cyrus Ruto, Davies Kiplagat
10000m: Geoffrey Kamworor, Bedan Karoki, Paul Tanui
20km walk: Samuel Gathimba, Simon Wachira
Marathon: Geoffrey Kirui, Daniel Wanjiru, Daniel Kipketer
Javelin: Julius Yego
Triple Jump: Elijah Kimitei
Women
400m: Maximilla Imali
800m: Margaret Nyairera, Eunice Sum, Emily Cherotich
1500m: Faith hepngetich Kipyegon, Winnie Chebet
3000m SC: Celliphine Chespol, Beatrice Chepkoech, Purity Kirui, Hyvin Kiyeng
5000m: Hellen Obiri, Margaret Chelimo
10000m: Agnes Tirop, Irene Cheptai, Alice Aprot
20km walk: Grace Wanjiru
Marathon: Edna Kiplagat, Helah Kiprop, Florence Cheyech