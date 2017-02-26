'I'm a clean athlete' insists Mo Farah

London - Britain's four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah on Sunday insisted he
was "a clean athlete" after a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency
report suggested that his coach had "almost certainly" broken
anti-doping rules.
"I am a clean athlete who has never broken the
rules in regards to substances, methods or dosages and it is upsetting
that some parts of the media, despite the clear facts, continue to try
to associate me with allegations of drug misuse," Farah said in a
statement on Facebook.
"As I've said many times before we all should do
everything we can to have a clean sport and it is entirely right that
anyone who breaks the rules should be punished."
The USADA on
Saturday confirmed it had compiled a dossier on controversial coach
Alberto Salazar following a report accusing the athletics guru of
dangerously using drugs to boost the performance of his athletes.
Britain's
Sunday Times said the dossier - obtained by the Fancy Bears hacking
group - had found Salazar abused prescription drugs and experimented
with infusions of a research supplement based on the amino acid
L-carnitine at his Oregon base.
L-carnitine is not a banned substance but infusions of more than 50ml in the space of six hours are prohibited.
The
newspaper said it had seen documents showing Salazar gave intravenous
drip infusions to Farah and to half a dozen top US runners and that
USADA had concluded the treatments of the Americans "almost certainly"
broke anti-doping rules.
Farah said it was "unclear as to the
Sunday Times's motivations towards me" and that it was "entirely unfair
to make assertions when it is clear from their own statements that I
have done nothing wrong."
"If USADA or any other Anti-Doping Body
has evidence of wrongdoing they should publish it and take action rather
than allow the media to be judge and jury," added the athlete, who won
both the 5,000m and 10,000m in the London and Rio games.
ARMSTRONG BOAST
USADA said on Saturday that no conclusion had been reached.
"USADA
can confirm that it has prepared a report in response to a subpoena
from a state medical licensing body regarding care given by a physician
to athletes associated with the Nike Oregon Project," USADA said in a
statement.
"As we continue to investigate whether anti-doping rules were broken, no further comment will be made at this time."
L-carnitine is found naturally in the body and is also prescribed as a supplement for heart and muscle disorders.
The
Sunday Times reported that Salazar boasted to disgraced cyclist Lance
Armstrong about the "'incredible' performance boosting effects of the
substance."
"Lance call me asap! We have tested it and it's
amazing," Salazar told the seven-time Tour de France champion, before he
was revealed to be a drug cheat, according to the Sunday Times.
The
report, written in March 2016, also states that USADA found
"substantial and compelling evidence" that Salazar and his team's
doctor, Jeffrey Brown, "conspired to collude together" to use
prescription medications and medical procedures in risky and "sometimes
potentially unlawful" ways in order to boost athletic performance.
That
included persuading Farah to take potentially dangerous doses of
permitted vitamin D prescription drugs, the newspaper said.
Salazar
told the newspaper that an L-carnitine shot given to Farah prior to his
marathon debut at the 2014 London Marathon was administered "exactly
the way USADA directed".
Farah has repeatedly defended himself against his links to drug-tainted figures in the athletics world.
In
2015, Salazar was the subject of a ProPublica and BBC report alleging
he administered testosterone to American distance runner Galen Rupp in
2002 when Rupp - a training partner of Farah - was only 16, and
encouraged misuse of prescription drugs.