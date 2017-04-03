NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Athletics

IAAF says it has been hacked by Russian group

2017-04-03 10:48
IAAF logo (Getty Images)
Monaco - The governing body of track and field says it has been hacked by Fancy Bears, the Russian hacking group that previously attacked the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The IAAF says it believes the hack "has compromised athletes' Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) applications stored on IAAF servers."

The Fancy Bears group began posting medical records of Olympians online last year, with US and British athletes making up a large proportion of those targeted. Only selected records were released.

Context Information Security, a British security company, says it was contacted in January to protect the IAAF's systems.

The company says that investigation "led to the discovery of a sophisticated intrusion."

Read more on:    iaaf  |  athletics
Check how Mark Keohane did with his Round 6 picks
 
 
