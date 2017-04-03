IAAF says it has been hacked by Russian group

Monaco - The governing body of track and field says it has
been hacked by Fancy Bears, the Russian hacking group that previously attacked
the World Anti-Doping Agency.
The IAAF says it believes the hack "has compromised
athletes' Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) applications stored on IAAF
servers."
The Fancy Bears group began posting medical records of
Olympians online last year, with US and British athletes making up a large
proportion of those targeted. Only selected records were released.
Context Information Security, a British security company,
says it was contacted in January to protect the IAAF's systems.
The company says that investigation "led to the
discovery of a sophisticated intrusion."