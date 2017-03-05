NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Athletics

Farah happy to be drug-tested 'any time'

2017-03-05 13:44
Mo Farah (Getty Images)
London - Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah says he is happy to be drug-tested "any time, anywhere" and for any of his historical samples to be reanalysed.

The Briton has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and says he has nothing to hide, after a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report suggested that his coach had "almost certainly" broken anti-doping rules.

Following more media claims at the weekend, Farah said in quotes reported by several British newspapers on Sunday that he was happy to comply with the wishes of any anti-doping authority.

"I'm not aware of any request," he said.

"But as I've said many times, I'm happy to be tested any time, anywhere and have any of my samples tested or retested now or at any time in the future, by any official body."

USADA last weekend confirmed it had compiled a dossier on controversial coach Alberto Salazar following a report accusing the athletics guru of dangerously using drugs to boost the performance of his athletes.

Farah has remained fiercely loyal to his coach, who has denied all accusations of wrongdoing.

In 2015 Salazar was the subject of a BBC report alleging he administered testosterone to American distance runner Galen Rupp in 2002 when Rupp - a training partner of Farah - was only 16, and encouraged misuse of prescription drugs.

