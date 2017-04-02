NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Athletics

Banned drug found in Jamaican sprinters' 2008 samples - report

2017-04-02 20:41
Athletics blocks (File)
Related Links

Berlin - Small amounts of the banned substance clenbuterol have been retroactively found in the samples of Jamaican sprinters at the 2008 Olympic Games, according to a report on Sunday.

German broadcaster ARD claims the International Olympic Committee (IOC) learnt of the discovery late last year, but no action has been taken as the levels detected by testing using updated techniques are so small.

ARD has not specified which Jamaican athletes' samples are affected from the Beijing Games, where superstar Usain Bolt won three gold medals, but said other athletes from other countries also failed retroactive testing.

The ARD report quotes Olivier Niggli, director of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), saying: "I am aware of the fact that there are Jamaican cases with very low levels of clenbuterol.

"If the amounts found are relatively low compared to direct intake of the substance, WADA accepts that such cases are not announced."

Jamaica originally won five golds in the sprint events at the 2008 Games.

However, the 4x100m men's relay team had to give their golds back in January after Bolt's team-mate Nesta Carter retrospectively tested positive for the stimulant methylhexanamine.

An IOC statement has confirmed the ARD report that some samples taken at Beijing 2008 contained clenbuterol.

"During the re-analysis of the stored urine samples from the Olympic Games Beijing 2008, the laboratory found in a number of cases of athletes from a number of countries and from a number of different sports, very low levels of clenbuterol," said the IOC in a statement.

"All of the values were below 1ng/ml and therefore in the range of potential meat contamination cases.

"To protect these innocent athletes, we cannot reveal any more details about them and we expect that these athletes' rights are also respected by the media."

Clenbuterol is the performance-enhancing substance which saw Spanish cyclist Alberto Contador stripped of his 2010 Tour de France title and banned for two years after testing positive during that year's race.

Read more on:    athletics
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Oxford claim 163rd Boat Race

2017-04-02 20:01

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
How the 10-second 100m fell Side entry: Media as guilty of hindering transformation Wasps boss 'won't crucify' Le Roux over dive debacle As it happened: Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Mamelodi Sundowns Stormers in good space for Chiefs sizzler
Franco Smith chats to Sport24 Who will partner Elgar in England? Wrinkles aside Ronaldo liked my work - bust sculptor Super Rugby axe: Aussies may strike Fikile says 'bye, bye bye' to Twitter

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane makes his Lions v Sharks pick
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Patriotism aside, who do you feel deserved to win the 2017 Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 