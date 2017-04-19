Adidas sparks furore with Boston Marathon 'survivor' email

Washington - German
sportswear giant adidas sparked a social media outcry on Tuesday after
sending an email congratulating runners in the Boston Marathon for
having "survived" the race.
The choice of words jarred as memories remain fresh of the 2013 deadly bombing of the event in the Massachusetts city.
"Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!" adidas said in the
subject line of an email it sent to the 26 492 participants who finished
the annual race on Monday.
The email instantly set off a furore on social media, where many
people published screen grabs of the email and denounced its offensive
nature.
The official Twitter account of Adidas North America, with the handle @adidasUS, rushed to apologise.
"We are incredibly sorry. Clearly, there was no thought given to the
insensitive email subject line we sent Tuesday," it tweeted.
"We deeply apologize for our mistake."
On April 15, 2013, two brothers of Chechen descent, Tamerlan and
Dzokhar Tsarnaev, planted pressure-cooker bombs near the Boston Marathon
finish line, killing three people and injuring 264 others.
On Monday, Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat led a Kenyan clean sweep
at the 121st Boston Marathon, winning the respective men's and women's
races.
The Boston Marathon is the world's oldest annual marathon and one of
the most prestigious races over the distance of just over 42.2km on the athletics calendar.