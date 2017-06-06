NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Other Sport

5 sport stories you need to read

2017-06-06 17:48
Cape Town - The anticipation of the first Springbok Test against the French is dominating headlines.

Here is a round-up of the top FIVE stories on Sport24:

1. '2016' WILL NEVER HAPPY AGAIN - COETZEE

Springbok coach, Allister Coetzee, said that he is confident that 2017 will bring about a turnaround in his team's fortunes.

This coming after a dismal first season for Coetzee where the Boks only recorded four wins out of 12 Tests.

However, this year it WILL be different says Coetzee.

CLICK here to read Coetzee's explanation for last year's poor season

2. JURGEN TAKE NOTE!

Liverpool are desperate to get back in the winner's circle.

The Reds' last cup success came in the 2011/12 season when they defeated Cardiff City 3-2 on penalties in the League Cup final (EFL Cup) at Wembley Stadium.

Sport24's Tashreeq Vardien takes an in-depth look as to which areas Jurgen Klopp's men need to improve to make their 2017/18 season a success.

CLICK here to read Vardien's improvements

3. ALKANA FLIES SA FLAG HIGH IN PRAGUE

South Africa's Antonio Alkana broke two records in his specialist discipline, the 110m hurdles at a European Classic Permit Meeting in Prague, Czech Republic.

The Olympic semi-finalist improved the continental and national mark set five years ago.

CLICK here to read Alkana's time and how the other SA athletes fared in Prague

4. PLAYER PAYS TRIBUTE TO TSHABALALA

Golfing legend Gary Player has paid tribute to former South African professional golfer, Vincent Tshabalala, who died at the weekend.

Tshabalala was barred from the South African Tour (now called the Sunshine Tour) for several years due to apartheid, but made his mark on the European Tour.

CLICK here to read Player's touching tribute to his friend

5. A NEW BABY BOK IN THE MAKING?

Newly appointed Springbok skipper Warren Whiteley was due to give a press conference in Pretoria on Monday ahead of the first Test against France this weekend.

Instead, he rushed off to hospital to be with his wife Felicity, as they welcomed a baby boy into their family.

CLICK here to see their new bundle of joy

Images: Gallo/Getty

Read more on:    golf  |  athletics  |  soccer  |  rugby
Accomplished Cape Town runner killed in hit and run

2017-06-06 10:59

