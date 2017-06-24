NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Zarco claims maiden pole in Assen

2017-06-24 15:49
Johann Zarco (Getty Images)
Assen - Yamaha Tech3's young French rider Johann Zarco beat four-time champion Marc Marquez in qualifying to claim his maiden MotoGP pole on Saturday for the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen.

Honda's experienced Spaniard Marquez and Ducati's Danilo Petrucci keep Zarco company on the front row.

Italian veteran Valentino Rossi sets off on the second row with Briton Scott Redding and Zarco's teammate Jonas Folger.

Reigning Moto2 champion Zarco, at only his eighth attempt, becomes the first Frenchman since Olivier Jacque in Germany 15 years ago to set off from pole in the world championship's top category.

Leading grid positions for Sunday's Dutch MotoGP after qualifying in Assen on Saturday:

1st row

1 Johann Zarco (FRA/Yamaha Tech3) 1min 46.141sec, 2. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) at 0.065sec, 3. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati Pramac) 0.385

2nd row

4. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 0.564, 5. Scott Redding (GBR/Ducati Pramac) 1.433, 6. Jonas Folger (GER/Yamaha Tech3) 1.522

3rd row

7. Alvaro Bautista (ESP/Ducati Aspar) 1.671, 8. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/LCR Honda) 1.901, 9. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 1.938

4th row

10. Sam Lowes (GBR/Aprilia Gresini) 1.987, 11. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 2.125, 12. Dani Pedrosa (ESP/Honda) 3.482

