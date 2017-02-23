NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Wolff: In-season development to play big role

2017-02-23 19:59
Toto Wolff (TEAMtalk Media)
Cape Town - Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has said in-season testing will be a hugely important factor in the success teams have this season.

The Silver Arrows are bidding for a fourth consecutive Drivers' and Constructors' Championship, but the new aerodynamic regulations will bring new challenges.

"This year, in-season development will play a big role in determining the championship outcome," Wolff said at the Mercedes W08 launch.

"None of us know where we will stand at the first race but I am confident that, whatever that position is, we have the people and the capability to deal with every challenge that comes our way.

"This will be the season where our full works team can show its true strength."

Wolff was also asked whether there was any fear of heading into the unknown this season, but he believes the whole Mercedes team are prepared for the year ahead.

"The dominant feeling in the team right now is one of excitement - the factory is buzzing with anticipation," Wolff added.

"It has been a really motivating challenge to develop a brand new car concept and I have never seen our determination to succeed higher than it is right now."

"Of course, in terms of relative performance, it's clear that any rule change brings with it a big reset but also a big opportunity.

"This is the time to stay humble and keep our feet on the ground. None of the teams has raced under these rules and we all have the same points right now: zero."

Read more on:    mercedes  |  toto wolff  |  f1
