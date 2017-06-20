Wolff: 'Hamilton in best place I've ever seen'

Cape Town - Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes Lewis Hamilton's current frame of the mind is the best he has seen since the Brit joined the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton has had a roller coaster start to the 2017 season with difficult weekends in Sochi and Monte Carlo offsetting race victories in Barcelona and Montreal.

"Not only because he had a great weekend in Montreal, but because he is coping so well with the difficult days.

"This is what the very best are made of. When the fight gets tough, they get over it quickly and maximise their opportunities.

"When you have a bad day, you can either be downbeat about it or pull yourself up and start to act on it. This is what we have done. We moved on, and these are the days that make you progress much more than the good days.