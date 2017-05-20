Vinales on pole in Yamaha hat-trick

Le Mans - Spain's Maverick Vinales ensured a Yamaha lock-out at the front of the grid for the French MotoGP after pipping championship leader Valentino Rossi to pole position on Saturday at Le Mans.

Italian veteran Rossi and Vinales, 22, are attempting to reassert control of their title destiny after their early season form disintegrated last time out in Spain.

The 38-year-old Rossi leads the championship with 62 points after four rounds, while Vinales is a close second after winning the first two races in Qatar and Argentina.

Frenchman Johann Zarco will start Sunday's race in third to complete a Yamaha hat-trick on the front row.

Defending world champion Marc Marquez of Spain is on the second row after qualifying fifth-fastest on his Honda.

Starting grids for Sunday's French Grand Prix in Le Mans:

MotoGP

1. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 1:31.994, 2. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) at 0.196sec, 3. Johann Zarco (FRA/Yamaha Tech3) 0.235

2nd row

4. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda LCR) 0.306, 5. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 0.499, 6. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.732

3rd row

7. Scott Redding (GBR/Ducati Pramac) 1.125, 8. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 1.405, 9. Karel Abragam (CZE/Ducati) 1.523

4th row

10. Bradley Smith (GBR/KTM) 1.635, 11. Jack Miller (AUS/Honda) 1.762, 12. Loris Baz (FRA/Ducati) 1.961

Moto3

1. Jorge Martin (ESP/Honda) 1:42.813, 2. Nicolo Bulega (ITA/KTM) at 0.031sec, 3. Juanfran Guevara (ESP/KTM) 0.148

2nd row

4. Romano Fenati (ITA/Honda) 0.186, 5. Albert Arenas (ESP/Mahindra) 0.225, 6. Niccolo Antonelli (ITA/KTM) 0.238

3rd row

7. Marcos Ramirez (ESP/KTM) 0.238, 8. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 0.244, 9. Bo Bendsneyder (NED/KTM) 0.273