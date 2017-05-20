NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Vinales on pole in Yamaha hat-trick

2017-05-20 16:23
Maverick Vinales (Getty Images)
Related Links

Le Mans - Spain's Maverick Vinales ensured a Yamaha lock-out at the front of the grid for the French MotoGP after pipping championship leader Valentino Rossi to pole position on Saturday at Le Mans.

Italian veteran Rossi and Vinales, 22, are attempting to reassert control of their title destiny after their early season form disintegrated last time out in Spain.

The 38-year-old Rossi leads the championship with 62 points after four rounds, while Vinales is a close second after winning the first two races in Qatar and Argentina.

Frenchman Johann Zarco will start Sunday's race in third to complete a Yamaha hat-trick on the front row.

Defending world champion Marc Marquez of Spain is on the second row after qualifying fifth-fastest on his Honda.

Starting grids for Sunday's French Grand Prix in Le Mans:

MotoGP

1. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 1:31.994, 2. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) at 0.196sec, 3. Johann Zarco (FRA/Yamaha Tech3) 0.235

2nd row

4. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda LCR) 0.306, 5. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 0.499, 6. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.732

3rd row

7. Scott Redding (GBR/Ducati Pramac) 1.125, 8. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 1.405, 9. Karel Abragam (CZE/Ducati) 1.523

4th row

10. Bradley Smith (GBR/KTM) 1.635, 11. Jack Miller (AUS/Honda) 1.762, 12. Loris Baz (FRA/Ducati) 1.961

Moto3

1. Jorge Martin (ESP/Honda) 1:42.813, 2. Nicolo Bulega (ITA/KTM) at 0.031sec, 3. Juanfran Guevara (ESP/KTM) 0.148

2nd row

4. Romano Fenati (ITA/Honda) 0.186, 5. Albert Arenas (ESP/Mahindra) 0.225, 6. Niccolo Antonelli (ITA/KTM) 0.238

3rd row

7. Marcos Ramirez (ESP/KTM) 0.238, 8. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 0.244, 9. Bo Bendsneyder (NED/KTM) 0.273

Read more on:    maverick vinales  |  motogp
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Alonso finds comfort zone as Indy 500 pole fight looms

2017-05-20 06:37

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Referee Van Heerden steals the show at Newlands Gutsy Stormers overpower Blues at Newlands Ex-Bok to make return to rugby after heart scare Cheetahs huff and puff ... and get thumped Ton-up De Kock gives Proteas warm-up win
Leyds at 10 for Stormers, Senatla at wing Alexander: No SA team will be in wilderness Murray puzzled after early Rome exit SuperSport coy on Baxter's replacement WTA chief attacks Sharapova's French Open snub

Latest Multimedia

Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 