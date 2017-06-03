Vinales on pole ahead of Rossi for Italian GP

Luco di Mugello - Spaniard Maverick Vinales grabbed pole position on Saturday ahead of Yamaha teammate Valentino Rossi for the Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Rossi, 38, proved he was well on the comeback trail after a training accident by setting the fastest time in free practice and then placing second behind Vinales in qualifying.

Italy's Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati will complete the front row Sunday with world champion Marc Marquez starting sixth on his Honda.

Rossi, 38, known on the circuit as 'The Doctor', was discharged from a Rimini hospital last weekend after treatment for chest and stomach injuries suffered while he was training in motocross.

Rossi -- bidding for a 10th world title this season -- is sitting third in the overall standings behind Vinales and Honda's Dani Pedrosa.