Vettel set to escape gearbox penalty in Japan

Cape Town - Sebastian Vettel looks set to avoid a five-place grid
penalty at Suzuka, with Sky Italia reporting that his gearbox has passed checks
back at Ferrari base.
Several conspiracy theories have emerged from Vettel's
strange post-race crash with William's Lance Stroll, leaving the rear of his
car severely damaged.
There was a strong expectation that the German would need a
new gearbox fitted for the five remaining races of the season, but Sky Italia
are reporting from Maranello 'that it should be able to be saved' and it will
be used in Saturday's FP3 session before a final decision is made.
Not having to change the gearbox and taking fresh power unit
elements at no extra cost in Malaysia will renew Ferrari's confidence as they
attempt to haul back Vettel's 34-point deficit to World Championship leader
Lewis Hamilton.
After two consecutive race weekends leaving Ferrari almost
down and out, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne has announced several
organisational changes to try and counter the issues.