NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Vettel: New Ferrari deal a no-brainer

2017-08-27 09:38
Sebastian Vettel (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Sebastian Vettel says there was never any question about him extending his stay at Ferrari despite "chatting" with other teams.

On Saturday Ferrari announced that the championship leader would remain at Maranello through to the end of 2020 having signed a new three-year deal.

It put to rest speculation that Vettel was wanting a one-year deal and a possible move to Mercedes come 2019.

"I love this team and I love the people working for this brand," he said of his decision to stay at Ferrarii. "I believe Ferrari have something unique. 

"People talk about a legend and this legend is still alive because of the people that work for it day in and day out. 

"Their passion for the brand - it allows them to go an extra step compared to other teams, it is extremely great to be part of that family.

"It was a no-brainer to continue and we haven't yet achieved what we want to achieve, but things are looking pretty good and we have a long road ahead of us."

Vettel, though, did concede that he entertained talks with others in the wake of Niki Lauda's revelation that Mercedes spoke with the German.

However, billed as nothing more than "chatting", Vettel says he always intended to re-sign with Ferrari.

"I have been around in the paddock for a while so I know people and it's always natural that you talk, but never a bit more than chatting. It's mostly about other stuff to be honest, but I've been talking for a while with Ferrari and my intention was to stay. We haven't succeeded so the mission is still going.

"I want to win in red. We talk about my inspiration with Michael [Schumacher], he was mostly dressed in red, he won most of his races in red and his championships. I don't want to step in his footsteps. I think the whole generation of the Ferrari team today wants to leave their own footsteps but certainly there's a huge inspiration.

"Something that for me is now the biggest challenge, the biggest dream that I have and what I want to achieve."

Read more on:    sebastian vettel  |  f1
NEXT ON SPORT24X

It’s Hamilton v Vettell at Spa

2017-08-27 06:31

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Argentina 23-41 Springboks Mayweather TKOs McGregor in Round 10 Purses revealed for Mayweather v McGregor Kolisi brace helps Boks see off Pumas All Blacks retain Bledisloe Cup in Dunedin thriller
All Blacks take Boks to Wellington in 2018 Will New York finally see Federer v Nadal? Alan Solomons chats to Sport24 SIX jerseys worse than the Boks' red attire Tipsters: Red Devils to keep rolling!

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 