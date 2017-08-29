Vettel: Ferrari don't fear any circuits

Cape Town - On the pace at Spa, Sebastian Vettel says Ferrari no longer have any cause to fear any of the circuits on the F1 calendar.

Arriving at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit there were some questions about Ferrari's ability to tackle the high-speed fast-flowing circuit.

Vettel answered those with a P2 on the grid and a runner-up result on Sunday afternoon.

"Overall the car was very good," he said.

"We didn't change too much compared to Silverstone, which shows on the one hand that Silverstone was just a bad weekend, but we improved also the car, especially in race pace.

"We were, on average, a second off, or nearly a second off in Silverstone, so it's a big step.

"I'm very, very happy.

"We are on the right track and I don't think we have a circuit we should fear, going from now."