NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Vettel: Ferrari don't fear any circuits

2017-08-29 22:41
Sebastian Vettel (AFP)
Related Links

Cape Town - On the pace at Spa, Sebastian Vettel says Ferrari no longer have any cause to fear any of the circuits on the F1 calendar.

Arriving at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit there were some questions about Ferrari's ability to tackle the high-speed fast-flowing circuit.

Vettel answered those with a P2 on the grid and a runner-up result on Sunday afternoon.

"Overall the car was very good," he said.

"We didn't change too much compared to Silverstone, which shows on the one hand that Silverstone was just a bad weekend, but we improved also the car, especially in race pace.

"We were, on average, a second off, or nearly a second off in Silverstone, so it's a big step.

"I'm very, very happy.

"We are on the right track and I don't think we have a circuit we should fear, going from now."

Read more on:    ferrari  |  sebastian ­vettel  |  f1
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Bottas insists he's still in the title fight

2017-08-29 18:52

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Pollard, Cronje, Leyds back in Bok squad Mayweather shows off his 9-figure pay cheque Comitis slams Cape Town Stadium management Jake White: Allister deserves credit! Coetzee: Wallabies a 'different beast'
5 talking points: Argentina v Boks FULL SQUADS: T20 Global League The overnight millionaires of the T20 GL draft Lambie wants to end Bok contract - report Will New York finally see Federer v Nadal?

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 