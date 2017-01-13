Verstappen ready to be a F1 champion

Cape Town - Young and brimming with confidence, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has said he is ready to be a Formula 1 World Champion.

With Red Bull being Mercedes’ closest competitor, many believe that they will be putting up a serious challenge to the Silver Arrows in 2017.

While Verstappen’s team-mate Daniel Ricciardo is considered a better prospect for the World Championship, the Dutchman is determined to take the crown.

"Am I ready for the championship? Absolutely,” he told De Telegraaf.

"I have been ready since my first race in 2015 with Toro Rosso."

Verstappen added that if he was put in the best car on the grid he would definitely be the favourite for the World Title.

"If you are in the best car, racing is so much easier," said the Spanish Grand Prix Champion.

"If I had already had a good car, I know I would have scored victories for sure.

"I have spent the past two seasons learning so much. From crashes to mistakes to wrong pitstops.

"But if you are in the best car, many of those problems go away and everything is a lot easier."