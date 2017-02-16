NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Verstappen keeping tight lid on expectations

2017-02-16 20:25
Max Verstappen (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Max Verstappen was not giving much away ahead of the new 2017 season, insisting he is not giving much thought to the opener in Australia.

Expectations and excitement levels are high as Daniel Ricciardo and Verstappen look set to provide one of the best team-mate tussles over the course of the campaign.

And the young Dutchman cannot wait to get started after putting some hours in on the simulator.

I'm very happy to be back," Verstappen told the official Red Bull Racing website.

"I've been busy with training since the beginning of the year, getting myself ready, and waiting for the car to be ready and then we'll get back on track, so looking forward to it.

"I've driven it on the simulator already and the cornering speeds are quite impressive.

"Of course you'd like to experience it in real life and luckily that time isn't far away."

"I just can't wait to get started again, to see all the team members, to get practicing and then eventually to go racing."

Verstappen was also asked about the aim for Australia and for the season overall, but he is just wanting to focus on each step as it comes.

"Hopefully we will be first into the first corner and from there on we just keep the lead," he added.

"At the moment I don't think about it too much. I first want to focus on testing and we'll see where we end up in the order when we get to Australia.

"I first want to wait and see how good the car is and then I can set my goals. I stay pretty neutral and I'll just wait and see what happens."

red bull racing  |  max verstappen  |  f1
