Verstappen honoured in the Netherlands

Cape Town - Red
Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen has been awarded the Sportsman of the
Year award in his native Holland after a season that saw him shoot to
fame.
Verstappen began the year as a Toro Rosso driver but was promoted to
Red Bull after the team sent Russian Daniil Kvyat down to their
secondary team.
The teenaged Dutchman made a huge splash in his first race for Red Bull, going on to win the Spanish Grand Prix.
The 18-year-old impressed this season but also ruffled a few feathers with his defensive driving style.
Verstappen completed more overtaking maneuvers than any other driver
in a single season since 1983 when the data started being collected.
The young race driver beat out competition for the award from Olympic
windsurfing gold medallist Dorian van Rijsselberghe, Olympic swimming
gold medallist Ferry Weertman, cyclist Tom Dumoulin and speed skater
Sven Kramer.
Verstappen will continue to drive for Red Bull next season as the
team aims to challenge Mercedes for race wins on a more regular basis.