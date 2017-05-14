NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Vandoorne given 3-place grid penalty for Monaco

2017-05-14 19:13
Stoffel Vandoorne (Gallo Images)
Montmel - Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne has been given a three-place grid penalty for the Monaco Grand Prix after his race-ending collision with Brazilian Felipe Massa at Sunday's Spanish GP.

The McLaren Honda driver collided with the Williams man going into Turn One on lap 33, the pair banging wheels before Vandoorne slid off the circuit and into a gravel trap.

The accident triggered a Virtual Safety Car (VSC) period that assisted Briton Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who pitted for medium tyres and then went on to win the race.

Vandoorne was also given two penalty points on his licence.

He had already started the race from the back of the grid after being hit with a 10-place penalty when his team spotted a sensor issue on his car and changed the ESS (energy store) and CE (control electronics) on his engine.

That was the fifth component of each engine element used by Vandoorne already this year and triggered a 10-place grid penalty as a result.

Vandoorne, 25, had already been handed a 15-place grid penalty at the Russian Grand Prix two weeks ago for a fourth change.

Read more on:    f1  |  monaco gp  |  stoffel vandoorne  |  motorsport
