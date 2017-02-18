Valtteri Bottas unfazed by 1-year deal

Cape Town - Valtteri Bottas is not bothered by the one-year duration of his Mercedes contract, saying he understands that the team wants to see how he goes.



Although Bottas landed the coveted race-seat vacated by 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, it soon emerged that Mercedes had only entered into a one-year deal with the Finn.

This raised some eyebrows among Formula One commentators as, more often than not, drivers enter long-term deals.

Bottas, though, says he is not at all bothered by it.

"I perfectly understand that it's not a longer agreement at this stage," he told Marca.

"Of course the team wants to see how I go and that's fine by me.

"That's the way it goes - I've always had to earn my place but it seems that I know how to drive."

This season the former Williams man will take on triple world champion Lewis Hamilton.

It is a daunting task, however, Bottas is looking forward to pitting himself against one of the fastest drivers in Formula One.

"I'm really happy to have Lewis as my team-mate. It's a great chance for me to show my abilities," he said.

"I've always wanted as quick a team-mate as possible, and I really have one."