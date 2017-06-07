Tragedy as Isle of Man TT claims rider's life

Liverpool - British motorcycle rider Davey Lambert died on Tuesday from injuries sustained during an event on Sunday during the Isle of Man TT races, organisers said.

ACU Events Ltd said in a statement that Lambert, 48, died at Aintree Hospital in Liverpool after being transferred from the Isle of Man.

Lambert, making his debut in the race, crashed his 1 000 cc Kawasaki on the third lap of the six-lap event.

ACU Events said it wished to "pass on their deepest sympathy to his partner Tracey, his family and friends."