NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Tragedy as Isle of Man TT claims rider's life

2017-06-07 06:23
RIP
Related Links

Liverpool - British motorcycle rider Davey Lambert died on Tuesday from injuries sustained during an event on Sunday during the Isle of Man TT races, organisers said.

ACU Events Ltd said in a statement that Lambert, 48, died at Aintree Hospital in Liverpool after being transferred from the Isle of Man.

Lambert, making his debut in the race, crashed his 1 000 cc Kawasaki on the third lap of the six-lap event.

ACU Events said it wished to "pass on their deepest sympathy to his partner Tracey, his family and friends."

Read more on:    motorsport
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Wolff: Mercedes are no longer the favourites

2017-06-06 20:37

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
What would an all-local Bok side look like? Accomplished Cape Town runner killed in hit and run Jake: No-one asked me for advice on France Pakistan: De Villiers’ hot streak for SA Pollard to make return - in Mauritius?
Jake: No-one asked me for advice on France Coetzee confident woeful 2016 will not be repeated WP to get permanent 'Black African' cricket club? Gary Player pays tribute to Vincent Tshabalala Edgbaston: SA’s dirty word (or is it?)

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 