Schumi's son marks anniversary with emotional lap

Spa-Francorchamps - Michael Schumacher's teenage son Mick marked the 25th anniversary of his father's first Formula One victory with an emotional lap of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit on Sunday.

Just hours ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, the 18-year-old, who is this season competing in the European Formula Three series, drove the Benetton B194 car which carried the seven-time champion to glory in 1994.

The 1992 car, in which Schumacher won his maiden race, was not available for him to use, but the 1994 car was the one in which Michael claimed his first drivers' championship two years later.

"It was great, it was a pleasure for me," said Schumacher, representing his family and his father who suffered serious head injuries in a ski accident in the French Alps in December 2013.

"For me to be able to do this, to drive this is emotional, fun and amazing. There is a lot of history with it and I was really happy that I was able to drive it.

"I never saw so many people in one spot in a race weekend -- so that was really entertaining and fun."

The teenager wore a helmet that was made up of both his and his father's favourite designs. "It's a piece of history," he said. "I learned a lot from him. I always look back at this career and it's nice to see what he achieved."