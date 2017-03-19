NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Schumacher jnr eyes driving licence

2017-03-19 20:30
Mick Schumacher (Gallo Images)
Berlin - He's already been a star behind the wheel in Formula Four, but Michael Schumacher's teenage son Mick turns 18 on Wednesday - and can finally qualify for a driving licence.

Michael Schumacher, the seven-times Formula One world champion, continues to recover at the family home on Lake Geneva, Switzerland, from the serious head trauma he suffered in a skiing accident in December 2013.

But his son, who is studying for his driving test, is looking forward to finally being old enough to get his licence in Switzerland, despite already having a Formula Four career.

"I can hardly wait for the day when I can put my foot down not just on the race track," the 17-year-old told German daily Bild.

Once he passes his test, Schumacher jnr will be able to drive himself to appointments and races.

According to Bild, Mick Schumacher is set for a junior ambassador's role with Mercedes Benz.

Following a succesful stint in karting he finished second in last year's Formula Four Drivers' championship, a big improvement from 10th in 2015, and seems destined to be a future Formula One star.

In April, he will step up to Formula Three with Italian outfit Prema Powerteam and his first race will be at Silverstone, England, on the weekend of April 14-16.

"The season will be a new challenge for me and Formula Three is the next logical step," said Mick Schumacher.

"The competition will be tighter and harder, everything will be more difficult and more tense."

Read more on:    mick schumacher  |  f1
