Schumacher laid foundation for Ferrari, Mercedes

Cape Town - While Michael Schumacher continues his recovery from a horrific skiing accident three years ago, Ross Brawn has lauded his contributions to Formula 1.

Brawn enjoyed success with the German legend at Ferrari and Mercedes and explained that the two teams owe a lot to him.

"Michael, for sure, contributed to the organization and structure that has gone on to achieve success at Mercedes," Brawn told CNN.

"He helped create the success we had at Ferrari and he continued that approach at Mercedes."

The 62-year-old praised the seven-time World Champion’s motivating factor in the team garage and added that Mercedes' current success is also due to Schumacher’s early contributions with the Silver Arrows.

"When you saw a driver as committed as Michael was, and so single minded about success, it dragged you along as well," he continued.

"You knew you couldn’t let the side down, and everyone was the same. You knew when you had a driver so focused on achieving success, that motivated other people.

"Michael just being around was a huge motivator for people and to try to emulate that yourself and create the right atmosphere and create the right positive feeling within the team was an important lesson I learned from watching Michael.

"He was instrumental in creating the systems that contribute to the success that Mercedes has today."