Schumacher jnr eyes F1 career after Spa drive

Berlin - Michael
Schumacher's teenage son wants to follow in his father's footsteps into
Formula One following his demonstration laps before Sunday's Belgian
Grand Prix.
Mick Schumacher, 18, is currently competing in Formula Three, but
drove his father's Benetton B194 car round the Spa-Francorchamps track
to commemorate the seven-time champion's first Formula One win 25 years
ago.
"Of course, Formula One is my goal, but first I want to be a complete
driver before I race," Schumacher jnr told German daily Bild on
Tuesday.
"I would like to continue working on myself, deepen my knowledge, improve as a driver, but also as a team member."
He plans to spend two more years in Formula Three, where he races for
Italian outfit Prema Powerteam, then a further two years in Formula Two
before moving up.
"At the end of the day, the most important thing is to get everything
that is part of a race weekend as perfect as possible on and off the
track," he said.
"Everyone has to know that for themselves, it's not something you can be pushed into."
Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public since suffering serious head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.