NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Schumacher jnr eyes F1 career after Spa drive

2017-08-29 12:37
Mick Schumacher (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Berlin - Michael Schumacher's teenage son wants to follow in his father's footsteps into Formula One following his demonstration laps before Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

Mick Schumacher, 18, is currently competing in Formula Three, but drove his father's Benetton B194 car round the Spa-Francorchamps track to commemorate the seven-time champion's first Formula One win 25 years ago.

"Of course, Formula One is my goal, but first I want to be a complete driver before I race," Schumacher jnr told German daily Bild on Tuesday.

"I would like to continue working on myself, deepen my knowledge, improve as a driver, but also as a team member."

He plans to spend two more years in Formula Three, where he races for Italian outfit Prema Powerteam, then a further two years in Formula Two before moving up.

"At the end of the day, the most important thing is to get everything that is part of a race weekend as perfect as possible on and off the track," he said.

"Everyone has to know that for themselves, it's not something you can be pushed into."

Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public since suffering serious head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.

Read more on:    mick schumacher  |  michael schumacher  |  f1
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Hamilton chasing new 3-year Mercedes deal

2017-08-28 23:10

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks move up to third in rankings Boks stay brittle in the back three! The overnight millionaires of the T20 GL draft Pollard, Cronje, Leyds back in Bok squad Snubbed Proteas at the T20 Global League
5 talking points: Argentina v Boks FULL SQUADS: T20 Global League The overnight millionaires of the T20 GL draft Lambie wants to end Bok contract - report Will New York finally see Federer v Nadal?

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 