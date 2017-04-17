NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Sainz hit with 3-place grid penalty after Stroll crash

2017-04-17 08:37
Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll crash (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Sakhir - Spanish driver Carlos Sainz has been given a three-place grid penalty for the next race in Russia after stewards ruled that he crashed into Canadian Lance Stroll during Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Sainz was emerging from the pitstop and his Toro Rosso car hit Stroll's Williams car from the side on lap 13, forcing both out of the race and the safety car to come out.

Sainz was also handed two penalty points in addition to the grid penalty, which will be implemented at the Russian GP in Sochi in two weeks' time.

"(Sainz's) Car 55 left the pitlane and made a very optimistic attempt to pass car 18 into the corner," race stewards said in a statement. "The above penalty is not susceptible to appeal."

The 18-year-old Stroll, who is the youngest driver on the grid and competing in his first season in F1, wasn't happy with Sainz.

"I was like 50 (or) 60 metres ahead of him in the braking zone, and he just dive-bombed as I was turning," said Stroll, who is the son of billionaire Laurence Stroll. "He just completely drove into the side of me. I just saw the video, it's ridiculous."

But Sainz - who is the son of former world rally champion Carlos Sainz - took a different view.

"I think he simply didn't see me, and wasn't expecting me to be there," he said. "He chose to take the risk and assume no one was there."

Stroll is the first Canadian on the grid since 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve left F1 a decade ago.

He has shown good pace in practice but has retired from all three races so far this season.

"I am just disappointed and hope my luck turns round sometime soon," Stroll said. "I can be frustrated, but it won't get me anywhere. On the bright side, there are many races to go."

Read more on:    carlos sainz  |  f1
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Vettel triumphs, Hamilton faces penalty in exciting Bahrain GP

2017-04-16 20:35

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Manchester United 2-0 Chelsea Blitzboks strengthen lead despite Singapore stumble Lions' Kriel cited for late charge Revenge for Mourinho as United stun Chelsea Stormers name squad for NZ tour
Currie Cup a no-go for Super Rugby entry KP, Gayle confirmed for SA T20 spectacle PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub Agassi: Federer could play for 'four or five years' Super Rugby axe: EP president not panicking

Latest Multimedia

Lions to beat Stormers in Newlands thriller says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 